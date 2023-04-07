Alia Bhatt trolled as Redditors unearth her old photo carrying leather bag while sporting 'Speak Up For Animals' shirt

Alia Bhatt/Reddit

Alia Bhatt is being attacked on the social media platform Reddit as the users have unearthed one of her old pictures in which she is spotted carrying a leather bag while sporting a shirt that says 'Speak Up For Animals' at the Mumbai airport. The Redditors are calling out the actress for her 'height of hypocrisy'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Set to release on July 28, 2023, the Karan Johar directorial pairs her up with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh after four years. The film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.