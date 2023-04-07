Search icon
Alia Bhatt trolled as Redditors unearth her old photo carrying leather bag while sporting 'Speak Up For Animals' shirt

Read on to know why Alia Bhatt is being trolled on the social media platform Reddit over her old picture clicked in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Alia Bhatt trolled as Redditors unearth her old photo carrying leather bag while sporting 'Speak Up For Animals' shirt
Alia Bhatt/Reddit

Alia Bhatt is being attacked on the social media platform Reddit as the users have unearthed one of her old pictures in which she is spotted carrying a leather bag while sporting a shirt that says 'Speak Up For Animals' at the Mumbai airport. The Redditors are calling out the actress for her 'height of hypocrisy'.

Height of hypocrisy, carrying leather bag while wearing Speak for animal shirt.
by u/Flimsy_Breakfast7324 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Set to release on July 28, 2023, the Karan Johar directorial pairs her up with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh after four years. The film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

