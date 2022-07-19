Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she'd choose THIS actor if she hosts a bachelorette party

Karan Johar/Instagram

It appears that Ranveer Singh is the popular choice for guests on Koffee With Karan 7, and the saga seems to be continuing with the third episode, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. When Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the couch the previous week, the former frequently chose Ranveer Singh in her quick-fire responses. And now, based on the most recent Koffee With Karan episode 3 trailer, it appears that Samantha also likes Ranveer.



In the third Koffee With Karan episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar are expected to set the couch on fire Although the initial clip was merely a brief tease, the full episode trailer, which has Samantha and Akshay speaking with Karan Johar, is very hilarious. In the most recent ad, Samantha was requested by Karan to choose a Bollywood dancer for a bachelorette party she is hosting. She is heard saying "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh" in response, surprising Akshay and Karan.

Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar would be the third guests on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt while the second one included Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Koffee With Karan is a celebrity chat show where famous Bollywood stars spill the beans on numerous topics from their careers, to relationships, and personal enmities. The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 aired on July 7 this year. Meanwhile, the Dharma Productions owner, Karan Johar will be making a comeback as a director with his much-awaited project Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2023.