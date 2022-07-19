Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she'd choose THIS actor if she hosts a bachelorette party

In the third Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar are expected to set the couch on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she'd choose THIS actor if she hosts a bachelorette party
Karan Johar/Instagram

It appears that Ranveer Singh is the popular choice for guests on Koffee With Karan 7, and the saga seems to be continuing with the third episode, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. When Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the couch the previous week, the former frequently chose Ranveer Singh in her quick-fire responses. And now, based on the most recent Koffee With Karan episode 3 trailer, it appears that Samantha also likes Ranveer.

In the third Koffee With Karan episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar are expected to set the couch on fire  Although the initial clip was merely a brief tease, the full episode trailer, which has Samantha and Akshay speaking with Karan Johar, is very hilarious. In the most recent ad, Samantha was requested by Karan to choose a Bollywood dancer for a bachelorette party she is hosting. She is heard saying "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh" in response, surprising Akshay and Karan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar would be the third guests on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt while the second one included Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Koffee With Karan is a celebrity chat show where famous Bollywood stars spill the beans on numerous topics from their careers, to relationships, and personal enmities. The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 aired on July 7 this year. Meanwhile, the Dharma Productions owner, Karan Johar will be making a comeback as a director with his much-awaited project Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.