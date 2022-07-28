Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday reveals she had a crush on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan while growing up

Ananya Panday-Aryan Khan/Instagram

Koffee With Karan, the popular chat show hosted by ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, is storming the TRP charts and its latest episode features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the stars of the upcoming film Liger backed by Karan himself under his banner Dharma Productions.

In the episode, Karan revealed that the Gehraiyaan actress briefly dated Kartik Aaryan, was involved in a relationship with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter and even disclosed that Ananya is currently seeing Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress herself didn't confirm any of the three statements, but agreed that Aditya is hot.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker even asked Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, about her friendship with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Khan, and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Karan then asked that if she or Shanaya had an 'older brother crush' on Suhana's brother Aryan Khan during their growing-up days.

Ananya answered that she thought Aryan is really cute and she indeed had a crush on him. When Karan further prodded her that why didn't her crush 'fructify', Ananya said, "Ask him" and added that it would have been like a movie if the two childhood sweethearts came together.



Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay plays an MMA artist in the film set for theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline which also features Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film will come out next year, though its official release date hasn't been announced yet.