Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, says 'she is a darling...'

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, has been released and it features the Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The episode started off with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker asking the Arjun Reddy star about his relationship status and his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, with which Vijay has starred in a couple of films.

Vijay didn't directly reveal anything about his personal life and when Karan asked her about the Pushpa actress, Vijay said, "We've done two films together (Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade) at a really early stage in my life and she's a darling, and I'm very fond of her. She's a really good friend of mine as well."

Talking further, Vijay stated how these rumours develop between the two co-stars on sets as he continued, "You share like so much through films, like lots of highs and a low, and a bond gets created. Generally, in films, you get put in such close proximity very quickly that your bonds develop also much quicker."

"Like normally, even to sit or look at a girl in the eye and talk would take me a while, but suddenly our director is putting me next to her (pointing toward Ananya) and asking me to do a montage where I am touching her cheek and brushing her hair, suddenly lots of ice is broken", Vijay concluded.



READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he doesn't disclose his relationship status

Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay plays an MMA artist in the film set for theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Karan Johar himself acts as co-producer of the sports drama.