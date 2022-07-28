Koffee With Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos from sets leaked

Image source: @aamir.khan_azerbaijan/Instagram

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, is going to get more spicier and special as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the couch to promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in the popular chat show.

On Thursday, July 28, photos from the show's sets have been leaked online and are circulating on the internet in which Aamir can be seen dressed in a traditional plain kurta with jeans and Kareena can be seen in a black pantsuit. The two actors are also seen posing for photographs with their fans.

It was on Wednesday, July 27, when Kareena had dropped the pictures in a black pantsuit on her Instagram handle and her caption had hinted about her appearance on the ongoing chat show. Sharing her three photos, the Jab We Met actress had written, "I like my Koffee black". Now, these photos confirm that she will be seen in the show with Aamir Khan.

As per a news report, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director discussed Aamir's personal life on the show. "Karan had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira, and Azad", a source was quoted telling News18.

The source also told the portal that the two stars shared their opinions on the Bollywood vs South cinema debate as it added, "Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects."



An adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer multiple-Oscar winning Forrest Gump, the Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11 and clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai.