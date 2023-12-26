Headlines

Know real reason why Uorfi Javed waited tables at Mumbai restaurant

A video of Urfi Javed waiting tables at a posh Mumbai restaurant had gone viral on social media recently. Read on to know the real reason behind her surprising act.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

article-main
Uorfi Javed/Instagram
Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre dressing style, was recently seen waiting tables at a restaurant named The Nines in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The video of the same went viral on the internet. While netizens were shocked by the video, diners at the restobar said that she was very charming and remembered their orders and even food allergies.

Amidst a lot of speculation, Javed took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, to share with her followers that she decided to become a waitress to raise funds for the Cancer Patients Aid Association that she supports. She shared the viral clip and captioned it, "Dream realized! No job is big or small, it’s all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for a hours. Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia. Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happens and being so generous with the donations!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi also shared that she wanted to become a waitress to understand the challenges of the job. Although she has seen diners being rude to the waiting staff, the guests that night were overall kind to her and the staff at the eatery. She took a paycheck and some tips home, which will now be used for supporting cancer patients.

The actress, who gained immense fame after participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar in 2021, aadded the she wanted to do something meaningful this Christmas, and hence decided to become Secret Santa to raise funds for the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

