KBC 13: Meet first contestant Gyaanraj and know about his connection with PM Narendra Modi

The 13th season of India's most popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to hit television screens on Monday (August 23) with Bollywood megastar AMitabh Bachchan returning as the host once again.

As per the latest promo of the KBC 13, a scientist named Gyaanraj will be the first contestant of the show.

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard introducing Gyaanraj. It is to be noted that Gyaanraaj is part of a team consisting of 100 scientists that work as advisors for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though Gyaanraj is highly qualified he still teaches at a school in rural Jharkhand as a science teacher.

In the video, Gyaanraaj tells that he teaches kids living in rural areas about robotics and drones, an unconventional teaching method. He added that his life is similar to that of Rancho from superhit film '3 Idiots'.

Notably, the premier episode of KBC 13 will see Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat answering questions asked by the producer of the show Siddhartha Basu. Since its inception in 2000, KBC has been known its informative and entertaining content.

KBC 13 will air on Monday (August 23) at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.