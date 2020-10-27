Kapil Sharma gifts Akshay Kumar a cash-counting machine; see actor's funny reply

Kapil Sharma celebrated Akshay Kumar's silver jubilee on the show, he invited his team members to honour the actor with their thoughtful gifts.

Akshay Kumar is probably the only superstar who delivers multiple films in a year and even now, the actor almost has half a dozen films in his kitty.

Now, Akshay is all set to appear in the Kapil Sharma Show with Kiara Advani to promote their film Laxmmi Bomb. Since, Akshay's film is releasing on Diwali, the host, Kapil Sharma gifted a cash counting machine to the actor.

As the host Kapil Sharma celebrated Akshay’s silver jubilee on the show, he invited his team members to honour the actor with their thoughtful gifts.

As for the gifts, Bharti Singh gave him a silver mug to mark his silver jubilee. Krushna Abhishek gifted him a clock, as the actor is known for early morning shoots. Kiku Sharda gave him a Taj Mahal replica. In the end, Kapil gifted Akshay a money-counting machine. Showing it off on stage, Akshay said, "This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry."

The channel shared a promo of the upcoming episode on their Instagram account in which Akshay could be seen arriving in an orange jumpsuit, which he also sports in the Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa. He is later joined by co-star Kiara Advani who was seen in a maroon sari.

Speaking about the film Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay will be seen as a man possessed by a transgender person's spirit in Laxmmi Bomb out to get revenge. Kiara plays his girlfriend/wife in the film. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence who originally made the film in Tamil as Kanchana and played the lead role in it. The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.