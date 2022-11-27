Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha opens up on beating Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat to win title| Exclusive

Credit: Gunjan Sinha/Instagram

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar, created a buzz in the audience. After beating all 16 celebrities, and giving some spine-chilling performances, Gunjan Sinha has won the title of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10. She was paired up with Tejas Varma and has Sagar Bora as her mentor. The 8-year-old gave tough competition to the 6 Finalists - Rubina Dilaik, Faizal Shaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha, and Nishant Bhatt to win the title.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, shared her experience of participating in the dance reality show, her competitors, her passion for dance, and her future plans.

On being asked, You have beaten the biggest stars of Television and emerged as winners? Have you both imagined that before your name was announced as the winner? she replied, "I never thought I would become the winner, I thought I would bag the second position, and then one day I saw a dream that I won the show and told my mother that I am going to win and I got the trophy’ she further added, "Earlier I was not even thinking that I will win or they would win but then I was filled with enthusiasm that I’ll win and I got the trophy."

In the same interview, Gunjan was asked about her biggest competitor other than herself to which the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner said, "I feel I am my biggest competitor, when I saw my first performance I was a little disappointed and always tried to perform better than my previous performances."

On being asked how the show enhanced her as a person, Gunjan replied, ‘ I received a lot of love and blessings from the colors family and that is why I have been able to win this trophy’ she further thanked the colors team and also the audience and said ‘ I won only because of the audience’s votes.’

She added, "I think I have learnt more in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa than Dance Deewane as there I was only doing hip-hop but here I got to learn a number of dance forms like Lavni, Jazz, Bihu, etc.’

Dance Dewaane and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 winner, when asked about the reason behind starting dancing said, ‘When I was 5 years old, I used to start dancing as soon as I saw or heard a song being played on television and I told my father that I want to dance. My father didn’t waste a time and admitted me into a dance class where I met my first teacher, Suresh sir because of whom I have reached this far’

Gunjan expressed, ‘ I want to collaborate with Madhuri ma’am, Jelo ma’am, and Salman Khan’ on being asked with whom she would like to share the stage.

Lastly, when questioned if she has ever faced any criticism from her neighborhood for the following dance, she affirmed, "No, I have never got any criticism, in fact, I have always been encouraged for dancing which gave me more enthusiasm and I pushed my father to put me in dance class as soon as possible."