'It is said that...': Sana Khan reveals how she kept roza during third trimester of pregnancy

Former actress Sana Khan who is expecting her first child with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad recently revealed that she fasted for the whole 30 days during the holy month of Ramadan. Sana Khan said she fasted quite easily during the current third trimester of her pregnancy and also revealed why she wanted to fast this time.

As per reports, Sana Khan is due in June 2023. It was in April that she was first spotted flaunting her baby bump.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sana Khan revealed that she used to celebrate Eid with her hubby, Mufti Anas Saiyad, in Saudi Arabia every year but this time she celebrated it in Mumbai.

Sana Khan also spoke about fasting in the third trimester and said that she wanted to fast even during her pregnancy as there is a special ritual, which reveals that if anyone used to fast during pregnancy, it is counted as double.

Sana Khan said, "Every year, I am in Saudi [Arabia] with my husband for the festival. This year, I am going home for Eid. Usually, we cook, feast, and enjoy, all of which we will do in Mumbai this time around. I wanted to do it (keeping fast). It is said that fasts are counted for two people if you are pregnant. So, 30 Rozas mean 60 rozas for a pregnant woman."

Speaking about her experience of fasting during pregnancy, Sana Khan said, "Whenever I used to look at my cousins fasting during pregnancy, I never thought I would be able to be in the same spot. In fact, I was puking for the first five-six months of my pregnancy. I kept praying to not experience the same during Ramzan. My in-laws and husband were also not sure if I should do it, but I wanted to. And I haven’t had many cravings during my third trimester, so I was able to keep the fasts smoothly."