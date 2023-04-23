Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to bounce back with massive 80% growth on Eid, big weekend predicted

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the latest film starring Salman Khan, released this Friday, a day ahead of Eid ul-Fitr. Given it was Salman’s first big release since 2021 and releasing in time for the festival he is known for, many had anticipated a bumper opening. However, the film registered an underwhelming opening. However, it seems like the action entertainer has put that behind it and is galloping at the box office now.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened at Rs 15.83 crore on day one. While it is the second-best opening by any Hindi film this year, the number is far below the Rs 30 crore+ Salman films used to do on Eid openings pre-pandemic. The figure was even lower than the conservative pre-release opening day estimate of Rs 18 crore for the film, which did set some alarm bells ringing.

However, Eid ul-Fitr, which fell on Friday, saw the film make a strong comeback. While the morning shows showed only a moderate 20% growth, the afternoon and evening shows defied expectations to register over 100% growth each. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, many smaller centres have registered growth of over 200% as compared to day one. Multiplexes showed a sizable 60% growth and single screens over 100%.

While the final numbers are yet to arrive for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s manic Saturday, many trade pundits are expecting the film to show 80% growth from the numbers done on Friday and earn somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 28-31 crore on Saturday. This would mean that a Rs 35-crore Sunday is very much possible if the film maintains its upwards trajectory. Conservative estimates for the film’s opening weekend collection are at Rs 75 crore while some trade experts say the number could be as high as Rs 80-85 crore.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.