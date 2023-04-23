Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to bounce back with massive 80% growth on Eid, big weekend predicted

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan showed tremendous growth on Saturday on account of the Eid ul-Fitr festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to bounce back with massive 80% growth on Eid, big weekend predicted
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the latest film starring Salman Khan, released this Friday, a day ahead of Eid ul-Fitr. Given it was Salman’s first big release since 2021 and releasing in time for the festival he is known for, many had anticipated a bumper opening. However, the film registered an underwhelming opening. However, it seems like the action entertainer has put that behind it and is galloping at the box office now.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened at Rs 15.83 crore on day one. While it is the second-best opening by any Hindi film this year, the number is far below the Rs 30 crore+ Salman films used to do on Eid openings pre-pandemic. The figure was even lower than the conservative pre-release opening day estimate of Rs 18 crore for the film, which did set some alarm bells ringing.

However, Eid ul-Fitr, which fell on Friday, saw the film make a strong comeback. While the morning shows showed only a moderate 20% growth, the afternoon and evening shows defied expectations to register over 100% growth each. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, many smaller centres have registered growth of over 200% as compared to day one. Multiplexes showed a sizable 60% growth and single screens over 100%.

While the final numbers are yet to arrive for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s manic Saturday, many trade pundits are expecting the film to show 80% growth from the numbers done on Friday and earn somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 28-31 crore on Saturday. This would mean that a Rs 35-crore Sunday is very much possible if the film maintains its upwards trajectory. Conservative estimates for the film’s opening weekend collection are at Rs 75 crore while some trade experts say the number could be as high as Rs 80-85 crore.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.