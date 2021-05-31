'Indian Idol 12': Sunidhi Chauhan gives her opinion on ongoing controversy after Amit Kumar's statements

After Amit Kumar's bashful statements about the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12' and its contestants, several prominent singers were asked for their opinions. Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal were also quizzed about it to which they said they genuinely liked the performances of the contestants. Now, singer Sunidhi Chauhan surprised by making a revelation about reality shows. The singer who has judged shows namely 'Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Indian Idol' and 'The Voice' revealed that she has also been asked to praise.

Sunidhi told ETimes, "Not exactly this ki sabko karna hai but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show."

When asked if 'Indian Idol 12' is being stretched, Chauhan shared, "I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works."

The 'Mast' singer went on to say, "Lekin ismein artiste ka hi nuksaan hota hai. He/she gets praise and recognition almost overnight due to his/her stories which are put out via AV and their hunger to strive for excellence diminishes. Yes, some of them still do work hard but instant fame affects them psychologically. It's a simple case of acquiring too much too soon. Not the contestants' fault, it's simply because the name of the game is TRPs."

Sunidhi added, "I did 'Dil Hai Hindustani', 'The Voice' and 'Indian Idol'. I could speak the truth then. Even today I would like to say what I genuinely feel. It's up to them whether they want to have me or not."