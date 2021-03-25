'Indian Idol 12': Neetu Kapoor gives 'shagun ka lifafa' to Neha Kakkar, calls it 'blessing from me and Rishi Kapoor'

Neetu Kapoor is all set to be part of the Rishi Kapoor special episode on 'Indian Idol 12'. A new promo shared on Instagram sees Neetu visiting the sets of the popular reality show, bearing gifts. The veteran actor gifted a 'shagun ka lifafa' to judge Neha Kakkar, whom she was meeting for the first time since her wedding last year.

Neetu had previously visited 'Indian Idol' with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and told Neha, it was a gift from both of them. In the video, Neetu could be heard saying, "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you," she told Neha while giving her a golden envelope.

In the promo, Neetu also said that she wants everyone to remember Rishi ji with happiness and not with sadness in their hearts. She said, "It makes me so happy to be here. Today, we will not be sad, I will not be sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji and my memories together. I have come here after a very long time alone, without my husband. So I need a little encouragement from you. But I am here so we will enjoy ourselves today."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with cancer. Neetu is also all set to make a comeback in a film titled 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.