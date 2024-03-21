Twitter
Television

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Two unique trailers showcasing Rhaenyra's team black and Alicent's team green have been dropped for House of the Dragon season 2. The show will start streaming in India on JioCinema on June 17.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 10:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

House of the Dragon season 2 trailers/YouTube screengrabs
The makers dropped two unique trailers of the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon, the successful spinoff of Game of Thrones, on Wednesday, March 21. While one trailer focuses on Rhaenyra's team black, the other trailer shows Alicent's team green as the makers are asking the viewers to choose between both the factions.

In the Black Trailer, Rhaenyra can be heard saying, "My father chose me, his firstborn child, to succeed him. He held to his decision until death. And yet, Alicent's son sits my throne." While in the Green Trailer, Alicent says, "Only weeks ago, my lord husband was alive and the realm was at peace. On his death bed, he knew the realm would never accept a queen. Rhaenyra's supporters will believe what they wish, but Viserys wanted Aegon to succeed him." Dragons are also seen in both the trailers.

Set around 200 years before the Game of Thrones, precisely 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon follows the war of succession in the House Targaryen. The show is on based Fire & Blood, George RR Martin’s companion book to the Song of Ice and Fire series, which had inspired Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham return as the main cast. Tom Taylor, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, and Vincent Regan are the new joinees.

House of the Dragon season 1 aired from August, 2022 to October 2022. The second season will start streaming in USA on HBO Max on June 16, and in India on JioCinema from June 17.

