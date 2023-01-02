Gauahar Khan shares first baby bump photo, husband Zaid Darbar calls her 'beautiful'

Gauahar Khan/Instagram

A few days after Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their first pregnancy on December 20, 2022, the actress shared her first baby bump photo on her Instagram on Monday, January 2. Gauahar was seen radiating with the pregnancy glow in an off-shoulder dress. "Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah ! #grateful #sunshine #firstbumppic #keepitreal #love #blessings", she captioned her post.

Dad-to-be Zaid took to the comments section and called his wife 'Beautiful', along with dropping a red heart emoji for her. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "2023 will be super blessed". Gauahar's fans and followers flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple and their baby.

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in December 2020, had put up a quirky animated video to share the news of their pregnancy. The video stated, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in three web series last year namely Bestseller, Shiksha Mandal, and Salt City. She was also a part of the controversial show Tandav led by Saif Ali Khan in 2021. Gauahar has also featured in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Ishaqzaade.

Talking about her television career, she won the seventh season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7 defeating Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajaz Khan, and Sangram Singh in the Grand Finale in 2013. Two years back in 2020, she came in Bigg Boss 14 as the Senior for eighteen days along with Hina Khan, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13.



