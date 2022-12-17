Search icon
US dad Ricky Pond grooves to Nainowale Ne in viral video, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

Ricky Pond is seen dancing to Neeti Mohan's Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're familiar with Instagram influencers, you've probably heard of Ricky Pond, a father from the United States who enjoys grooving to Indian music. His distinctive and enjoyable dance videos go viral on a constant basis.  In one of his latest videos posted on Instagram he is seen dancing to Neeti Mohan's Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

In the video, Ricky Pond puts up an energetic dance performance to the beats of Nainowale Ne. We are simply awestruck by his stunning choreography, and we know you will be too. He appeared to be having a great time, and his performance may have you standing up and shaking a leg with him. "Nainowale Ne Had to try this dance such a vibe" Ricky captioned the clip.

READ: Indian influencer vlogs on what she ate on her father's 'shraadh', viral video angers internet

This video has had  garnered nearly 7,000 likes since it was shared on Instagram on November 30. Additionally, it has received many positive comments.

Someone commented on your Instagram post, "You are the loveliest." Another person added, "Super vibrant performance," along with some fire emojis. "Wow, fantastic," said the third. A fourth comment reads, "You must go to India and do it once with Shahid sir, awesome dance sir."

