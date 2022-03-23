Gauahar Khan REVEALS a producer told her she would only do 'shady and sidey' roles

Famous actress Gauahar Khan is one of the most outspoken personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. She has always been vocal about her personal and professional life. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her struggling days.

While talking with Hindustan Times, the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner shared that she used to distribute her pictures while travelling on local trains in Mumbai. She even recalls signing her first film in 2003, from which she was eventually dropped. She said that the makes kept hanging up on her and eventually, did the mahurat with someone else. Though the actress also thanks that it wasn't her debut film in the industry.

She recalls her interactions with producers as she discloses to the media portal that one producer told him, "You really think that koi producer tumhe welcome karega aur bolega tumhe leke picture banata hoon?’, ‘Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho?". She further revealed that a National Award-winning producer, who had produced the biggest blockbuster back then, took her date of birth and other details saying that he would show the same to his panditji.

Gauahar added that the same producer called her 10 days and told her, "You’ll never make it in the industry, you’ll never become an actress. Even if you do, you’ll only do 'shady and sidey roles’." The actress mentions that she had told him to watch him, even though she was just 22 at that time but still had confidence in her.



The actress was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series 'Bestseller' and was hugely appreciated for her role. She was also a part of the controversial show 'Tandav' led by Saif Ali Khan. Gauahar has also featured in films like 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Begum Jaan', '14 Phere', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Ishaqzaade'.