Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria blushes being in arms of Vikas Parashar, shares roka ceremony photos

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actress is setting couple goals with her would-be Vikas Parashar

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Ishq Mein Marjawan star Sonarika Bhadoria had an intimate-yet-lavish roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar and shared the happiness with her fans. The actress dropped a carousel post with moments from the occasion. 

Sonarika dropped adorable moments from the ceremony, and it sent high couple goals. In one of the photos, Sonarika expresses her love for Vikas by closing him close. In another photo, Sonarika is swinging in the arms of Vikas, and they echoed the message of love. Sonarika shared the photos

Sonarika shared the photos with the caption, "3-12-2022. My whole heart for my whole life. Got myself the gift of a lifetime! Eternally grateful for this blessing. Happy Happy Roka Love @vikas__parashar." 

Here's the post 

As soon as Sonarika dropped the photos, several fans of the actress celebrated her roka, and dropped 'congratulations' in the comment box. A user wrote, "Congratulations sweetheart." Meera Deosthale wrote, "Ohhhh what a moment of joy." Arti Singh wrote, "Congratulations babyyyyyy so happy for you." Another netizen added, "Love & blessings both of you may Narayan bless both of you with umpteen happiness blissful togetherness forever stay blessed always." One of her fan wrote, "Awesome pic..... U both luks great together... Defination of true love #virikq. May God bless u both forever... Bt yes ... Bhot ladke aur ladkiyo ke dil jaladiye.

In a short span, Sonarika made an identity for herself. After playing Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Sonarika was also seen in Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from shows, Sonarika has been a part of Telugu movies like Jadoogadu, Speedunnodu, and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. 

