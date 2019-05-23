Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares a beautiful BTS video of her debut at the festival's red carpet

Hina Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS video of her debut at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Hina Khan made a classy debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. The stunning television actor impressed everyone with her choice of gowns and nailed every look with confidence. For her first red carpet appearance, Hina was seen in a silver embellished Ziad Nakad gown. While for her last red carpet appearance, she stunned in a strapless silver Alin Le’ Kal gown with a long train. The actor is currently enjoying her time in France after slaying at Cannes 2019.

Hina, a while back, took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS video of getting on to her first gorgeous look at the prestigious film festival. From trying on the outfit to makeup and hair, Hina detailed out everything and it was indeed pitch perfect. She captioned her video as, "Past couple of days have been an experience like no other. Here is the #BTS of my debut at the @festivaldecannes red carpet!"

Check out the video below:

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, when Hina was asked about her journey at Cannes, she said, "I didn't know what to expect. I am not a Bollywood celebrity; I am a TV celeb, so I was nervous and didn't know if people would even acknowledge me. I have been overwhelmed with the reactions. I have cried seeing all the love and support I got. Thank you, everyone. I know I have to work even harder now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina is set to make her movie debut with Lines.