Bipasha Basu roots for Rubina Dilaik, says she deserves to win 'Bigg Boss 14'

There's no denying that television actress Rubina Dilaik, currently a contestant on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' hosted by Salman Khan, has been one of the strongest contenders of the season. She has been winning hearts for voicing her opinion on the show, not being cowed into silence and has also put at display her vulnerable side which the viewers respected and lauded her for.

And while Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, there's one special fan who has extended her support to the TV star.

Surprisingly, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu on Friday tweeted in support of Rubina, lauded her for being a strong woman and stated that she deserves to win 'Bigg Boss 14'.

While rooting for the TV actress, alongside a photo of Rubina from 'Bigg Boss 14', Bipasha wrote on Twitter, "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."

Check out Bipasha Basu's tweet below:

Meanwhile, on the show, Rubina is on a roll. She won the 'Ticket to Finale' task in the lastest episode, but because she is nominated for the rest of the season, when given a special privilege to choose a contestant she wanted to send straight into the finale week, Rubina took Nikki Tamboli's name citing she helped her win during the above-mentioned task.

However, it was Rubina's fight with Jasmin Bhasin during the task that was a major highlight in the last episode with both the TV stars engaging in a verbal spat and calling each other names