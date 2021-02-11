Rubina Dilaik fans trend 'Jyotika Is The Boss' after former's ugly fight with Jasmin Bhasin, here's why

Jasmin Bhasin, Jyotika Dilaik, Rubina Dilaik

The Ticket to Finale task has been heating up as housemates all try to clinch that big win which will sail the lucky ones to the finale. The connections, too, are helping the housemates as much as they can. The day starts with Rakhi Sawant's morning riyaaz as she tries to match up to Tansen. Her efforts seem to be in vain as a lonesome crow bears witness to her futile attempts at turning an ace singer and leaves Jaan Kumar Sanu literally out of words.

Keeping aside the humour, it is time for the much sought-after Ticket to Finale. The housemates are seen piling up sack after sack in the casks allotted to them. Where Aly Goni is in a mood to get the task cancelled, Rubina Dilaik tries to make him understand and that ultimately leads to a fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina. While Rubina tells Jasmin that she is having a negative effect on Aly, Jasmin asks her to mind her own business.

The two television actress get into a verbal spat where they call each other names. While Rubina tells Jasmin that she is 'an ugly mouth woman', Jasmin tells the 'Shakti: Ehsaas Ek Astitva Ka' star that she is 'ugly' 'top to toe'.

Meanwhile, Rubina's sister Jyotika also enters the fight and tells everyone about what all negativity Jasmin has spread about Abhinav and Rubina after she exited the show.

When Rubina tells Jasmin that she is spilling her unhappiness on Aly, the latter asks her to mind her business and only think about looking after her husband. Jasmin then goes on to say that she isn't one of her family members who will sit and take orders from her.

On hearing this, Jyotika enters the fight and tells Jasmin that she hasn't entered the show to listen to such rubbish from her and reveals that Jasmin has spoken ill about Rubina and Abhinav outside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Meanwhile, Rahul vaidya is heard saying "choti ho, choti ki tarah raho."

After watching the Bigg Boss promo and seeing Jyotika taking a stand for her sister and expressing her opinion without any fear, Rubina's fans started trending the hashtag #jyotikaistheboss on Twitter.



Earlier, before entering the show, in an interview with ETimes, Jyotika said that she feels sad about all the negative things Jasmin has been saying about her sister and brother-in-law. She said, "I really feel sad that Jasmin has been saying such negative things. I had seen on the show that Rubi didi had tried a lot from her side to mend things with Jasmin and continue their friendship. Bigg Boss is a show where each girl wants to be seen beautiful onscreen because they are 24/7 on camera. But during a task where she had to save Jasmin she sacrificed it. But during Jasmin's turn, she did not sacrifice. When Jasmin had a fight with Rahul, Rubina stood by her but ultimately what happened Jasmin became pally with Rahul and Rubina and Rahul became enemies for the entire season. She has never taken a stand for Rubina or tried to prove her friendship. And now she's saying all these mean things outside it is very disheartening."

Talking about Aly Goni having problems with her sister Rubina and brother-in-law Abhinav, Jyotika said, "Yes, even I've seen Aly Goni talking ill in Rubina and Abhinav's absence. He had even said about Rubina that this woman wanted to run away from the house during 4th week itself saying that Salman is making a joke of my husband. He was actually taking a dig at Rubina and making fun of her but when Jasmin went out Rubina was the one who consoled and took care of Aly. He not for even once realised that she is the same woman who takes care of him and he shouldn't talk nonsense. I’ve this one problem with Aly that if he really considers Rubina his sister for once he should show that concern and show how sisters are loved. If I get a chance I will definitely talk about these things inside the house. Because deep inside I always wanted Jasmin, Aly, Rubina and Abhinav to be friends as they were couples and initially they got along also. But things did not go that way."

Meanwhile, during the Ticket To Finale task, in the end, Biss Boss hands over Devoleena's connection Paras the responsibility of deciding the eventual winner. His decision does not go down well with the rest of the housemates and even Devoleena who erupts into a frenzy.