Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Jad Hadid for dropping his pants in front of Bebika Dhurve, says 'aisa to Dubai...'

Disappointed Salman Khan lashed out at Jad Hadid for his kissing incident with Akanksha Puri, and his indecent behaviour with Bebika Dhurve.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Still of Jad Hadid and Salman Khan from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was anticipated for many reasons, and as expected, Salman Khan grilled almost every housemate for their behaviour. Khan lost his cool on Jad Hadid, not only for kissing Akanksha Puri but also for his indecent behaviour of showing his buttocks to Bebika Dhurve. At the start of the episode, Salman Khan apologised to the audience for the kiss incident, and then he gave a glimpse of the day before the Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Jad Hadid was disappointed in losing the captaincy, and he was affected by the growing closeness with Akanksha Puri. Jad confronted Pooja Bhatt, and she criticised him for mocking Akanksha. Jad, Jiya, and Avinash were having a conversation in the kitchen, and Jad didn't want to discuss Bebika's presence and said that he didn't wish to speak in her presence. This triggered Bebika, and she started lashing out at him. The two had an ugly argument, which lead to Jad dropping his shorts, and showing his buttocks to Bebika. He even called her an embarrassment to her family. 

READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid has to stop disguising 'cringe' acts as flirting, it's high time Salman rein him in | Opinion

This incident created a huge commotion in the house. Bebika lost her cool, and she started crying out loud, asking Bigg Boss to take strict action against him. Bebika even threatened that she will leave the house if Jad will continue to be a part of the show. Other housemates told Jad that he did a big mistake and he will have to pay repercussions for it. 

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman slammed Jad for his actions and heavily criticised him for the last two incidents. Salman said that such behaviour in Dubai or GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) is completely unacceptable, and he could have been imprisoned for the same. Khan even scolded Falaq Naaz, and Avinash Sachdev for not calling out Jad for his mistake. Salman schooled Hadid, called his attitude towards Bebika insensible and asked him to apologise before the housemates and the entire country. Salman even told Jad that his actions is completely distasteful and that he shouldn't have done this as he's a father of a daughter. Jad broke down and apologised for his actions. 

Court to decide on cognisance of chargesheet against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan on July 7
