Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid has to stop disguising 'cringe' acts as flirting, it's high time Salman rein him in | Opinion

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has surpassed its predecessor, with the show already becoming a big talking point nationwide. But like always, the show has brought with itself more than its fair share of controversies and cringeworthy moments. And leading the charge there, this season is Jad Hadid.

The Lebanese model likes to believe he is a ladies' man. However, now it certainly seems that a line should be drawn for him. At the beginning of the show, Jad won the sympathy of the housemates and the viewers by opening up about his struggles and troubled childhood. Pretty soon, he began getting attention from all the girls in the house.

Jad and Manisha Rani's flirtatious exchanges and double-meaning jokes were funny, and together, they impressed the audience. However, soon Jad began to show interest in Akanksha Puri. The two grew close over time, and Jad went on to say that he wants to take this relationship further. In one of the morning workout sessions, Jad tightly held Akanksha by her waist even as she resisted and said she didn't like it. In any sane world, that would be assault and called out rightfully.

A few episodes later, Avinash Sachdev gave a dare Team B members, Akanksha and Jad, to kiss for 30 seconds. Akanksha and Jad went ahead and locked their lips. Team B won the task, but Akanksha was a bit embarrassed. Not because of the kiss, but how Jad mocked her kissing abilities later, laughing at her and calling her a 'bad kisser'.

I thought this guy #JadHadid is like this only and just doing healthy flirting but he crossed all limits.



From asking Akansha if we sleep together naked to asking the color of her undergarments and touching Akansha & Jiya inapropriately, this guy is going beyond.#BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/fNF8ngcigv — Shubham Tharwani (@ShubhamTharwani) June 27, 2023

From discussing underwear to suggesting Manisha sleep naked, to biting Jiya Shankar, and of course, all the above-mentioned cringe acts, Jad is certainly crossing boundaries of decency that even a show as 'free' as Bigg Boss adhered to.

Recently, Jad flaunted himself as the 'Best French Kisser'. And he even said that he can open French Kiss School with Manisha Rani as her volunteer. Hadid's frequency of below-the-belt jokes is increasing, and he is smartly disguising it as flirting. I hope Salman will ask Jad to control himself and act sensibly. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.