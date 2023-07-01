Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid has to stop disguising 'cringe' acts as flirting, it's high time Salman rein him in | Opinion

Model Jad Hadid is attractive and charming, but his recent activities inside the Bigg Boss house are no more pleasing to the eyes. There should be a line drawn for him.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid has to stop disguising 'cringe' acts as flirting, it's high time Salman rein him in | Opinion
Still of Jad Hadid with Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has surpassed its predecessor, with the show already becoming a big talking point nationwide. But like always, the show has brought with itself more than its fair share of controversies and cringeworthy moments. And leading the charge there, this season is Jad Hadid.

The Lebanese model likes to believe he is a ladies' man. However, now it certainly seems that a line should be drawn for him. At the beginning of the show, Jad won the sympathy of the housemates and the viewers by opening up about his struggles and troubled childhood. Pretty soon, he began getting attention from all the girls in the house. 

Jad and Manisha Rani's flirtatious exchanges and double-meaning jokes were funny, and together, they impressed the audience. However, soon Jad began to show interest in Akanksha Puri. The two grew close over time, and Jad went on to say that he wants to take this relationship further. In one of the morning workout sessions, Jad tightly held Akanksha by her waist even as she resisted and said she didn't like it. In any sane world, that would be assault and called out rightfully. 

A few episodes later, Avinash Sachdev gave a dare Team B members, Akanksha and Jad, to kiss for 30 seconds. Akanksha and Jad went ahead and locked their lips. Team B won the task, but Akanksha was a bit embarrassed. Not because of the kiss, but how Jad mocked her kissing abilities later, laughing at her and calling her a 'bad kisser'.

From discussing underwear to suggesting Manisha sleep naked, to biting Jiya Shankar, and of course, all the above-mentioned cringe acts, Jad is certainly crossing boundaries of decency that even a show as 'free' as Bigg Boss adhered to.

Recently, Jad flaunted himself as the 'Best French Kisser'. And he even said that he can open French Kiss School with Manisha Rani as her volunteer. Hadid's frequency of below-the-belt jokes is increasing, and he is smartly disguising it as flirting. I hope Salman will ask Jad to control himself and act sensibly. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS Clerk 2023 notification: Application process begins at ibps.in, check last date and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.