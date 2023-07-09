Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan announces extension of show, reveals how long series will extend

Owing to the super-success of the show, Salman Khan revealed that the show will be extended from its original 6-week run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:11 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan announces extension of show, reveals how long series will extend
Salman Khan hosting Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan hosted the third Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss OTT, on Saturday, and he revealed that due to the super-success of the second season, the show has been given an extension. Originally the show was planned for six weeks, but Khan asserted that the reception for this season is more than expected, thus the makers have pushed the show for two more weeks. 

Salman smartly broke the news by explaining the popularity of the show among the audience. He also revealed that in the first two weeks, the show clocked 400 crore minutes of viewing. Salman asked Falaq and other housemates to appreciate the love they are receiving, and it's high time, that contestants like Falaq Naazz and Avinash to up the ante, and play smartly. Originally, the show would have its grand finale by July-end. But with the two-week extension, the show is now expected to end in mid-August. 

