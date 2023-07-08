Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050871
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, stop playing victim card, learn to listen | Opinion

Just because you call yourself the 'brutally honest person', it doesn't give you the license to talk rubbish, attack someone personally, or digging up someone’s life.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, stop playing victim card, learn to listen | Opinion
A photo of Bebika Dhurve

It's been three weeks, almost half of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been completed, and one housemate that has earned my disdain is Bebika Dhurve. The dentist-turned-astrologer turned actress has some serious ego issues, and this week, she earned the title of being a 'poking queen'. 

Last week, what Jad Hadid did with Bebika was absolutely wrong. There is no way one can justify his gesture. However, he apologised several times after that. The way Bebika used this incident has formed my strong opinion against her. There is no denying that Bebika provokes too much and revels in the attention she gets after it. Dhurve's loud mouth and aggressive behaviour have tested her co-housemates' patience level multiple times. And after a point, retaliation will happen.

Mocking Jad Hadid's past

cre_Trending

After the much-debated incident between Jad and Bebika, the latter was found discussing the Lebanese model's broken marriage. Bebika looked interested in sharing her assumptions about Jad's ex-wife with Pooja Bhatt, and said, "Ma'am do you know Jad's history? His wife was highly educated." When Pooja didn't pay attention, Dhurve made the gossip spicier by adding, "That's how his history is. He cannot handle stronger women with opinion and dignity. He likes weaker, submissive women who would gel with him." She went on to comment that it's good that his daughter is not staying with him. These statements are made out of rage, out of frustration, and she's no one to judge him. Imagine Jad discussing Bebika's past relationships. All hell would have broken loose.

Denying to cook food for Abhishek and Jad 

On the 20th day, Bebika was preparing meals for the housemates. Out of grudge, Bebika refused to cook for Jad and Abhishek. This led to a heated argument between her and the captain, Jiya Shankar. When Jiya tried to exchange Bebika's duty with Manisha, she became hysterical and started shouting loudly, saying that she's been getting targeted. At last, Abhishek and Jad refused to have food cooked by her, and she agreed to it.  

Playing the victim card

After the ranking task, Bebika was crying loudly saying that she's been targeted by the housemates, right from the first day. When Abhishek, Avinash, Manisha, and Falaq were advocating for Jad, Bebika felt hurt and said that no one thinks about her or talk to her nicely. But this needs to be a two-way communication. Just because you call yourself the 'brutally honest person', it doesn't give you the license to talk rubbish, attack someone personally, or digging up someone’s life. Bebika needs to stop playing the victim card in the house. It won't take her far. The audience isn't dumb. I hope Salman Khan will point out Bebika's irritating behaviour, and she would be decent enough to take criticism positively. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinema. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.