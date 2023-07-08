Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, stop playing victim card, learn to listen | Opinion

A photo of Bebika Dhurve

It's been three weeks, almost half of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been completed, and one housemate that has earned my disdain is Bebika Dhurve. The dentist-turned-astrologer turned actress has some serious ego issues, and this week, she earned the title of being a 'poking queen'.

Last week, what Jad Hadid did with Bebika was absolutely wrong. There is no way one can justify his gesture. However, he apologised several times after that. The way Bebika used this incident has formed my strong opinion against her. There is no denying that Bebika provokes too much and revels in the attention she gets after it. Dhurve's loud mouth and aggressive behaviour have tested her co-housemates' patience level multiple times. And after a point, retaliation will happen.

Mocking Jad Hadid's past

After the much-debated incident between Jad and Bebika, the latter was found discussing the Lebanese model's broken marriage. Bebika looked interested in sharing her assumptions about Jad's ex-wife with Pooja Bhatt, and said, "Ma'am do you know Jad's history? His wife was highly educated." When Pooja didn't pay attention, Dhurve made the gossip spicier by adding, "That's how his history is. He cannot handle stronger women with opinion and dignity. He likes weaker, submissive women who would gel with him." She went on to comment that it's good that his daughter is not staying with him. These statements are made out of rage, out of frustration, and she's no one to judge him. Imagine Jad discussing Bebika's past relationships. All hell would have broken loose.

Denying to cook food for Abhishek and Jad

On the 20th day, Bebika was preparing meals for the housemates. Out of grudge, Bebika refused to cook for Jad and Abhishek. This led to a heated argument between her and the captain, Jiya Shankar. When Jiya tried to exchange Bebika's duty with Manisha, she became hysterical and started shouting loudly, saying that she's been getting targeted. At last, Abhishek and Jad refused to have food cooked by her, and she agreed to it.

Playing the victim card

After the ranking task, Bebika was crying loudly saying that she's been targeted by the housemates, right from the first day. When Abhishek, Avinash, Manisha, and Falaq were advocating for Jad, Bebika felt hurt and said that no one thinks about her or talk to her nicely. But this needs to be a two-way communication. Just because you call yourself the 'brutally honest person', it doesn't give you the license to talk rubbish, attack someone personally, or digging up someone’s life. Bebika needs to stop playing the victim card in the house. It won't take her far. The audience isn't dumb. I hope Salman Khan will point out Bebika's irritating behaviour, and she would be decent enough to take criticism positively. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinema.