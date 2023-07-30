Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam opens up on Manisha Rani being compared with her, says 'woh kabhi cartoon...'

Netizens compared Manisha Rani to Bigg Boss season 16’s Archana Gautam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants have been making headlines every day for various reasons. Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have managed to grab attention with their performance inside the house.

Netizens compared Manisha to Bigg Boss season 16’s Archana Gautam. As per Free Press Journal, Archana reacted to the comparison while speaking to media at an event and said, “Manisha is a very nice girl aur mujhko acha lag raha hai woh apna 100% daal rahi hai. (I am loving how she is putting in her pure efforts, giving her 100%. It's making me really happy.)”

She further said, “Logon ko hasane ke liye woh kabhi cartoon, toh kabhi joker, kabhi ek chulbuli ladki, toh kabhi bhoot banjati hai aur yeh cheezein achi hain. (She has the ability to make people laugh; sometimes, she becomes a cartoon, other times, a joker, or a playful girl, and at times, she even transforms into a ghost. These things are delightful.)”

She also praised Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and Elvish Yadav, for being genuine and authentic players in the game. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered as wildcards in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish has been winning hearts since he entered the show and now, Alia Bhatt too has picked him as Rocky, however, she didn’t pick Pooja Bhatt as Rani.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress recently visited Chandigarh and during the press meet, she revealed her favourite contestant. The actress called Elvish Yadav a ‘Rocky personality’ and said, “Elvish mujhe bhot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa vo andaaz hai, jaise vo bolta hai, it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.” 

She then further went on to pick Rani from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and said, “Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kuki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. (we call Manisha Rani as Rani because her name has Rani and their pair looks very cute together). ” 

She then added, “But I have to take my sister's name kuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But i have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)'s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is).” 

 

