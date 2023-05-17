Bigg Boss-fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary to walk red carpet at Cannes 2023, says 'I will represent my culture'

Sapna Choudhary will make her Cannes debut this year

Joining the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, and Urvashi Rautela on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year from India will be another new face. Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who rose to nationwide fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss, will also be making her debut at Cannes this year.

Sapna is the first regional folk artiste from India to walk the red carpet at Cannes. She has left for France and as per sources, will be walking the red carpet on Thursday, May 18. This year, a number of Indian celebs are making their debut on the red carpet. Alongside Sapna, actresses Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, and influencer Dolly Singh are making their first appearance at the prestigious film festival.

Talking about the opportunity to walk the red carpet at Cannes, an elated Sapna says, “I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud.”

Sapna, 32, first rose to fame through her viral performances to Haryanvi folk songs in and around the state. Her performances, which were uploaded on YouTube and social media, made her one of the first internet sensations of the region. The singer-dancer then attained national mainstream fame when she appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss’ 10th season in 2016-17.

The Cannes Film Festival, which is held in the French town of Cannes every year, is considered the most prestigious film festival in the world and one of the biggest assemblies of cine stars from around the world. Thousands of celebrities from across the world assemble in Cannes every summer to walk the red carpet there.