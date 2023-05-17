Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled while going to Cannes 2023 with Aaradhya: 'Ye maa beti ...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her annual appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport, leaving for the international film festival in France. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were both seen surrounded by bodyguards, however, the paparazzi managed to capture the mother-daughter duo outside the Mumbai airport.

The video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani is currently going viral as netizens are trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her repetitive style and hairdo. Some users also went on to troll Aaradhya Bachchan for her style and even went as far as to point out that she accompanies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan everywhere.

The fans were left disappointed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look. One user wrote, "What happened to aish? Same dress up, same hair style.. it seems her life have become boring! Need some change in her get up.." One other user said, "Ye maa beti hair styal change karte ya ni."

Here's the video

Some users also targeted Aaradhya Bachchan and wrote, "Yeh kya iske school nhi hote haar jagah dikh jaati hai (Doesn't she go to school? She accompanies her everywhere)," while another commented, "Congratulations is br Aishwarya ne ardhya ka hath ni pakra (Congratulations, Aishwarya did not hold Aaradhya's hand this time)."

In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could be seen wearing an all-black outfit with an oversized jacket. She kept her hair open, parted in the middle, in her signature straight style.

Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this year, other Bollywood celebrities are also expected to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2023 including Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, and Esha Gupta. Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur are also expected to attend.