Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

Ankita Lokhande fumes in anger as Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17.

The fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are increasing daily in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently, Ankita was seen lashing out at Vicky for disrespecting her as the house captain. Now, a video is going viral on social media wherein Vicky can be seen flirting with Ayesha Khan which left Ankita furious.

In the video, Vicky Jain can be seen singing Bheege Honth Tere for Ayesha Khan as she lies beside her. When Ayesha said, “I put a blanket on me because I am wearing sleeveless,” to which Vicky replied, “So what do you think reminded me of this song?” Shocked Ayesha then called Ankita and the actress became furious hearing the incident.

This is not acceptable I’m Glad She Confronts Him. As a Married Man He Should know his boundaries. Phir girls aise personality ki taraf attract ho jati h or home breaker kehlati h , #VickyBhaiya #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBos pic.twitter.com/ZkuuAsFbX4 — Neeru (@NSid1212) January 4, 2024

Ankita lashed out at Vicky Jain and said, “What dirty talks are you doing? I heard it. Isha tell me what he said?” To this Isha replied, “he meant,” Ankita cut her in between and said, “I know my husband well, I know what he meant.”

Netizens reacted to the promo video and slammed Vicky Jain. One of the comments read, “Vicky likes everyone except Ankita.” Another wrote, “Vicky flirts with every girl.” Another wrote, “Looks like they would take a divorce soon after the show ends."

Ankita Lokhande recently became the new captain of the house with the help of Isha Malviya, Aoora, and Munawar Faruqui. The actress got into a huge fight with Vicky Jain after she divided the duties between the housemates and he refused to do the duties. Later, they were also seen fighting after Vicky went to have food with Mannara Chopra and Ankita got upset with him.

Meanwhile, this week, after the Bigg Boss contestants voted out Anurag Dobhal from the house, Bigg Boss held another nomination task in the house. Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan are nominated this week and it will interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.