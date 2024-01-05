Headlines

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Suyyash Rai slammed Isha Maliya's mother for calling Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar 'aggressive'.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:03 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17
As Bigg Boss 17 nears the end, there's a lot of tension among the contestants. In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Isha Jurel and Abhishek Kumar had a big fight after which the latter ended up slapping Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for talking about his mental health.

This made Isha's mom, Mamta Malviya, upset. She went on social media to support her daughter and said she might take legal action against Abhishek for what he said. During his fight with Samarth, Abhishek Kumar talked about his past relationship with Isha Malviya, saying, "Your girlfriend used to follow me around. She didn't even kiss you." Captain Ankita Lokhande confronted Abhishek about this, informing Isha about it. This triggered Isha and Abhishek to talk about their history, exchanging disrespectful comments.

 Isha Malviya's mother supported her daughter, sharing on Instagram, "This guy has repeatedly character assassinated Isha. I haven't been spared either. It's a game that tests mental strength. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye (If he was that traumatised and knew that Isha would be a part of the BB house, then why did he come one the show? There should be legal action taken against him but we are quiet for now, only for our Isha). Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai (for getting Isha in between every time. And the ones who support this kind of aggressive nature should be the ones who should be ashamed too).”

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Suyyash has reacted to his mother’s message on social media and wrote, “Maa hain isliye izzat de dete hain, she is no doodh ki dhuli so plz, usne bhi kuch nahi choda hai kehne karne ko!”

Munawar advised Samarth to stop mocking and provoking Abhishek. However, Isha and Samarth, continue to insult him by going personal, insulting his family, and ridiculing his mental condition. After Anurag Dobhal's surprise eviction, Bigg Boss held a chain reaction task for the nomination. After the task, the contestants nominated for this week's eviction are Munawar, Arun, Aoora, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek and Samarth. Bigg Boss 17 is currently airing on Colors and streaming on JioCinema.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

