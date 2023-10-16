Bigg Boss 17: Meet Rinku Dhawan, TV actress, single mother, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced due to...

Here's all you need to know about Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii-fame actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan.

Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15. The host welcomed 17 contestants and one of them was Rinku Dhawan, the popular TV actress who is best known for her role as Chhaya in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Rinku Dhawan is known for her powerful performances in TV shows and she once also shaved her head for a role in the show. The actress married her on-screen brother from the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kiran Karmakar in 2002. However, after 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways and got divorced in 2017.

A source told Bombay Times, “Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenage son.”

The couple also has a son together named Eshaan and they are co-parenting him. Talking about their son, Rinku Dhawan’s ex-husband Kiran Kamakar said, “With God's blessings, our son has grown into a very mature and understanding boy. There was never a worry about his upbringing just because his parents didn't live together. Rinku and I stay in the same society, so Eshaan keeps shuttling between the two houses. We are all like friends. There are times when we plan activities together; Eshaan does not feel that he is missing either his father or mother. Our son understood early on in his life that his parents weren't compatible and he has taken it very well. And we have always told him that whatever the odds, we will always be there for him whenever he needs us.”

Rinku Dhawan decided not to marry after her divorce from Kiran Kamakar and decided to be a single mother. Talking about remarrying, the actress once said, “Nobody wants to live a lonely life. A companion is important to share one’s thoughts. But if you ask me about marriage, honestly, I am done with it. My friends keep telling me to think about marriage again, but I feel what’s important is to find the right person.”

Other than Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Some of the other popular shows of Rinku Dhawan include Gupta Brothers, Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariaan, Hum Paanch, Yeh Vaada Raha, and more.

Rinku Dhawan will be seen fighting for the trophy against 16 other contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Jigna Vohra among others in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. The show will stream on JioCinema from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.