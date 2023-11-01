Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 17 contestants, actresses Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma celebrated Karwa Chauth inside the house, and the video from the live feed went viral instantly.

Bigg Boss 17: Actress Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma celebrated the Karwa Chauth with their spouses, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt respectively. The festivity and celebration were captured in the live-feed footage, and the video of the celebration went viral instantly on the internet.

In the video, Vicky is seen putting sindoor on Ankita's forehead, and the actress touching his feet for the blessing. Similarly, Aishwarya also performed the pooja. Unlike Ankita, Aishwarya didn't touch Neil's feet, but he hugged her with love.

Here's the video

Karwa Chauth in Bigg Boss 17 house



And happy karwa chauth to all the lovely couples here. pic.twitter.com/c1dnyvY1JU — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 1, 2023

The Karva Chauth video from the house went viral instantly as it was shared by Bigg Boss updates, and actress' fan clubs. An internet user wrote, "Daily Soap Bana diya @BiggBoss. Maza nhi Aa raha #BiggBoss17." Another internet user wrote, "That's great." A netizen wrote, "Aishwarya looks beautiful." Another netizen wrote, "#ankitalokhande is pretty yaar. Matlab sahi main she in saree is beautiful apsara. I have been watching her wearing a saree since she started Pavitra Rishta everyday new saree. She Is very sanskaari when it comes to festival follows every tradition #biggboss17 #vickyjain." One of the netizens wrote, "Both are looking beautiful. Beauty of our culture should be celebrated on ITV. Daily soap drama will be their every day anyway

Nominations for the third week's eviction

In Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss conducted the nomination task and announced Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Juel, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan and Arun Mashettey as the nominated contestants for the third week's eviction. The result of the eviction will be announced by host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.