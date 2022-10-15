Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De becomes first contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's show

Sreejita De

Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran actress Sreejita De received the least votes from audiences, and got evicted from Bigg Boss. Sreejita was nominated with MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Gori Nagori, and the public choose to save them over Sreejita.

At the start of Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman first confronted Sumbul. After the Imlie star's father accused Shalin and Tina of 'using' Touqeer for their game, the actress had an emotional breakdown. Shalin and Tina tried to justify themselves and made Sumbul feel guilty. Thus, at the start of the episode, Salman confirmed that Sumbul's father was right, and advised her to open up whenever she feels puzzled emotionally.

Priyanka VS Nimrit

Later, Salman initiated a task among the housemates to choose between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the most 'genuine' person in the house. With the majority votes of nine people, Priyanka won the title of being the fairest and most genuine person in the house.

Thank God promotions

Sidharth Malhotra and Nakul Preet Singh graced the show to promote their upcoming Diwali entertainer Thank God. Sidharth asked Priyanka and Ankit to dance on Manike. Later, Malhotra chose Shalin and Tina to perform on Maine Pyar Kiya's song Tum Ladki Ho. The guests selected Priyanka and Ankit as the best duo. Salman also teased Malhotra about Kiara Advani and left the latter blushing.

MC Stan got a message from Ammi

Salman Khan brought a special gift for rapper MC Stan. The performer got emotional after he heard his mother's voice. MC Stan's Ammi wished him luck and asked him to be strong. After hearing Ammi, Altaf got emotional and cried.

Salman Khan slammed Shalin Bhanot

Housemates elected Shalin for giving punishment. Then, Salman took his case and blasted him for misbehaving with the doctor. Actor told him that he is responsible for getting into mess, and Bhanot was embarrassed facing everyone.