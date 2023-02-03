Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare eliminated from the reality show? Karan Johar announces his eviction in latest promo

Karan Johar-Shiv Thakare/Instagram

When the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 was extended for a month in January, Salman couldn't carry on with his hosting duties due to his prior work commitments. Popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar last week and now, the director Karan Johar will be taking on the mantle forward.

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo for the Friday episode on February 3, titled Shukravaar Ka Vaar shared on the Colors TV social media handles, Karan announced that Shiv Thakare received the least number of votes from the audience and hence, has been eliminated from the show.

However, the promo doesn't really show Shiv leaving the house and this could be a joke too as similar pranks have been played in previous seasons and even this season too. Shiv has been among the strongest contestants since the first day and is one of the frontrunners to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front in Bollywood, Karan postponed his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for the second time on Thursday. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, the film was earlier scheduled to release on February 10. It was then pushed ahead to April 28.

However, Mani Ratnam blocked the same date for PS 2 or Ponniyin Selvan 2, the sequel to the historical action starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others. Even Salman Khan's next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives in theatres a week ahead on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

Also starring the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will now hit the theatres worldwide on July 28.