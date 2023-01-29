Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, or Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia - Who could end up winning this season?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shiv Thakare-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 saw its tenth elimination last night when Tina Datta was evicted after receiving the minimum number of votes from the audience. With just a few days left for the Grand Finale, reportedly scheduled on February 12, fans are excited to know who could win this season. Hence, we are here with the ranking of the remaining seven contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house:

7. Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had a complicated relationship inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as one day there were seen shouting and abusing each other, while the next day they were seen romantically involved with each other. Hence, it is being said that it is the right time for Shalin to exit the house after Tina's eviction.

6. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha's film Article 15 in 2019, gained recognition after playing the lead character Imlie Singh Rathore in the Star Plus show Imlie. She won't be able to make it to the final five, as per the public voting trends this season.

5. Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house in the seventh week due to her violent behaviour towards Shiv Thakare but she re-entered the game just after two days as she is said to have brought in a lot of TRPs this season. Well, that's why we think her journey will continue until the Grand Finale.

4. MC Stan

The rapper MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Skaikh, has been the surprise package in Bigg Bos 16 as nobody expected him to stay inside the house for more than 16 weeks. He has built a loyal and strong fan base in the show, but we think that would only take him up to the Grand Finale.



3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the upcoming sequel to the anthology found footage drama released thirteen years back in 2010. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress will reach among the final three contestants in Bigg Boss 16 as per the public voting trends.

2. Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has been among the strongest contestants since the first day as he won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019. He was also the semi-finalist in MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. His history in reality shows is a testament to his popularity among fans; hence, we think he might end up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is undoubtedly the strongest contestant this season as she has stood tall against the 'Mandali' inside the Bigg Boss 16. She has a huge fan following outside and even the show's host Salman Khan has stated that he would like to work with the actress in the future. Due to these reasons, we think she could end up winning Bigg Boss 16.