Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gives his film titles to housemates, calls Shalin 'Tubelight', Tina 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'

In the Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, January 21, the past two contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik came back to the show after deciding to go out of the Bigg Boss house last week for personal reasons. The two were seen having fun with the host Salman Khan at the cost of other contestants.

Sajid, who began his career on television hosting multiple shows such as Ikke Pe Ikka, Khel Khel Mein, and Sab Kuch Ho Sakta Hai among others, returned to his roots as he hosted a short segment titled 'Long Son Short Son' in the episode calling himself 'Long Son' and Abdu 'Short Son'.

In the same segment, the filmmaker asked Salman to give his own film titles to the rest of the housemates. The most interesting names that the superstar picked were for Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, who have been called out multiple times for faking their romance this season.

Salman called Shalin 'Tubelight', which was the title of his 2017 war drama film. It was the third collaboration between the actor and the director Kabir Khan after their previous two successful films namely Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance as the magician Goga Pasha in Tubelight.

For Tina, Salman used the title 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', which was released in 2005 and starred Sushmita Sen and Katrina Kaif as the two leading ladies. The romantic comedy film was directed by David Dhawan. Both the 2017 and 2015 films also starred Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan.

Meanwhile, as per reports, this will be the last episode of Bigg Boss 16 which will be hosted by Salman before he returns back to host the Grand Finale on February 12. Sajid's sister Farah Khan will reportedly replace the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor for the next two weeks.



