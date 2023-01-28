Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta evicted from Salman Khan's show, calls Shalin Bhanot 'manipulative and aggressive'

Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot/Instagram

Tina Datta has been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, january 28. Filmmaker Farah Khan has been hosting the reality show this week due to Salman's prior commitments with his upcoming films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

This week, apart from Tina, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare were nominated. Apart from the latter three, the rest of the contestants left inside the Bigg Boss house are Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Tina and Shalin were often seen involved in fights with each other in the house and the next day itself, they both would be seen hugging each other. Talking about her relationship with Shalin, Tina told IndiaToday.in, "See, it was complicated. It was complicated to give justifications to everyone. But my people and my fans, who know me, know the real Tina. They understood me. They knew the story's real side and understood what I was going through."

"You don't get to know a person in a period of a week or 10 days. Aap kisi ko behtar tareeke se nahi jaan paate ho (You don't get to know the person well). When you spend time with that person, you get to know how that person really is — how manipulative and aggressive he is and how he would contradict his own statements", she added.

For the unversed, Tina gained fame after starring as Ichcha Bundela and Meethi Bundela in the popular television show Uttaran from 2009 to 2015 on Colors TV. She was also seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016 in which she finished in the 12th position.



