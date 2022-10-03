Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says Abdu Rozik is 'not made for' Salman Khan's show, nominates him

Television star Shalin Bhanot, who is also one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house, nominated Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Credit: Shalin Bhanot-Colors/Instagram

On Monday, Bigg Boss 16 contestants nominated each other for the first time in the new season of Salman Khan’s show. Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare got nominated for the eleminations.

Television star Shalin Bhanot, who is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 house, nominated Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan. After being nominated, Sajid Khan asked Shalin why he called his sister Farah Khan and said ‘he considers them his family’. He explained that Sajid has everything, therefore, he wants other house members to grow in career.

Unconvinced Sajid then asked him why he nominated Abdu. Shalin replied that Abdu is not made for this show, his attitude is not right for this show. She said ‘Abdu is jgah ke liye nahi hai.’

For the unversed, on the second day, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates with an open nomination, and six contestants, Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam were nominated for elimination. At the start of the game, Nimrit Kaur got embroiled with other housemates as they were not doing their household chores. 

Later, Tina, Addu, and Shiv Thakre were having a conversation at the dining table. Dutta asked Abdu, "Can I be your date?" Abdu got shocked, and asked, "What." Tina proposed to Abdu for marriage, and Rozik started blushing. Datta continued to tease the singer and said that she 'loves' his smile. 

Later, Bigg Boss called all the housemates in the garden area for announced open nominations. He called a fire artist and asked the contestants to pick two names of their choice that they want to nominate. Shalin Bhanot nominated Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, and this left the director miffed over his choice. Soundarya Sharma also nominated Abdu, and the singer is surprised over his nomination. 

 

