Bigg Boss 16: 'Sajid Khan has all the right to earn his living', says FWICE in letter to Anurag Thakur

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in favour of Sajid Khan amid criticism of his participation in Bigg Boss 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:11 AM IST

File photo

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in favour of Sajid Khan amid criticism of his participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 and addressed a letter to minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. In the letter, FWICE stated that Sajid had already served his one-year suspension. In March 2019, the embargo was lifted. 

The letter from FWICE was written in response to one from Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission of Women, to Anurag in which she sought the removal of Sajid from Bigg Boss 16 due to several complaints of sexual misconduct against him. 

The Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) had been informed of the accusations against Sajid, according to FWICE, and had proposed a one-year ban on Sajid. Following inquiries by the IFTDA's POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee, FWICE concurred and imposed the ban.  

"During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living." 

READ: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash refuses to comment on new season, netizens say 'that's why many...'

"He has also gone through the tough trials of the POSH committee and a lot of humiliation during those trying days in social media and other public platforms. A person who has already suffered his punishment and obeyed the decision of the IFTDA and the FWICE cannot be again tried and punished for the same offence. He has all the right to survive and earn his living and hence he has joined the Bigg Boss show. It is therefore requested to you to kindly please allow Sajid Khan to work for the show Bigg Boss and do not initiate any action against him as per the appeal submitted by the Delhi Commission of Women," the letter concluded. 

Sajid's appearance on the show has drawn a variety of passionate responses. Producers of the programme, as well as star Salman Khan, are facing criticism for giving Bigg Boss 16 to a guy who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women. 

