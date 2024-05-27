Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

Meet man, an IIT graduate who once worked at Flipkart, built Rs 8300 crore company, his salary is…

Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court lashes at state government, says 'We don’t trust...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

Meet man, an IIT graduate who once worked at Flipkart, built Rs 8300 crore company, his salary is…

 Side-effects of sitting all day

10 muscle-building foods for gaining lean muscles

Diabetes: Mistakes that you must avoid to prevent sudden blood sugar spike 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an IIT graduate who once worked at Flipkart, built Rs 8300 crore company, his salary is…

A former employee of Flipkart, Rajan Bajaj is the visionary founder of Slice, a prominent fintech startup that has transformed the credit card industry.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 27, 2024, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Meet man, an IIT graduate who once worked at Flipkart, built Rs 8300 crore company, his salary is…
Image: X/@rajanbajaj_
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A former employee of Flipkart, Rajan Bajaj is the visionary founder of Slice, a prominent fintech startup that has transformed the credit card industry. Following a brief employment at Flipkart, Bajaj started his own business, Mesh, which was a platform for sharing different kinds of goods. Mesh faced difficulties and made him realise that young people who were tech-savvy had unmet financial needs. Founded in 2015, Slice provides hassle-free credit services designed especially for Gen Z and millennials, who frequently struggled to get loans because of their short credit histories.

Slice is distinguished by its distinct approach to credit cards, which deviates from the traditional banking model by doing away with the requirement for customary paperwork like pay stubs and bank statements. This strategy aims to deliver a smooth and satisfying credit experience, which aligns with the preferences of its target audience.

Slice faces intense competition from established banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Citibank as well as fintech companies like Cred, OneCard, SaveIn, Uni, Paytm, and CreditBee. These companies are all fighting for a piece of the credit card market, which targets a similar demographic.

With more than 12 million registered users, Slice has accomplished incredible success. In the fiscal year 2022–2023, its payment and lending business brought in an astounding Rs 847 crore in revenue. During the same period, Rajan Bajaj humbly received a nominal annual salary of Rs 12 despite his immense success. Slice's valuation has reportedly increased to over $1 billion (about Rs 8300 crore), according to media reports. This is a result of the company's steadfast dedication to innovation and technological advancement, which have been essential to its rise to the top of the industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's grandfather held for 'wrongful confinement' of family driver

'Didn't like the way....': Kevin Pietersen slams Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega IPL 2024 final

Chhattisgarh blast: One dead, six injured in blast at explosives factory in Bemetara

This man started business in 1970, got Padma Shri in 2023, had whopping net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement