Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court lashes at state government, says 'We don’t trust...'

A special bench consisting of Justice Biren Vaishnav and Justice Devan Desai expressed its lack of trust in the state machinery, questioning how such an incident could occur despite previous court orders.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 27, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

The Gujarat High Court condemned the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday after major security lapses were uncovered at the gaming zone where a massive fire killed 28 people, including nine children.

A special bench consisting of Justice Biren Vaishnav and Justice Devan Desai expressed its lack of trust in the state machinery, questioning how such an incident could occur despite previous court orders. The gaming zone operators had not taken the mandatory permissions and licences from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

"All this was going on for two-and-a-half years, so did you fall asleep? Or did you go blind," the court stated.

When the RMC informed the court that the gaming zone did not seek permission, the bench stated it was their responsibility too. "Even after four years of our order, if no steps were taken in the matter of fire safety, then how is the RMC not responsible?" it said.

The Rajkot civic body was also rebuked by the court after photographs of officials at the gaming zone surfaced."What were these officers doing there? Did they go to play?" the bench demanded.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of seven officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, for dereliction of duty in connection with the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot,which killed 27 persons.

Those who have been suspended include Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) town planning department assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant town planner for RMC Gautam Joshi, Rajkot Roads and Buildings department's deputy executive engineer HR Suma, Assistant Engineer Road and Building Department of RMC Parsbhai M Kothiya, Station Officer of Fire and Emergency Services of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Rohit Vigora and police inspectors VR Patel and NI Rathod, as per orders passed by the respective departments.

The officials have been held responsible "for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals," according to a government release.

Meanwhile, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team conducted an investigation on Monday at TRP Game Zone where a massive fire broke out on May 25.

According to officials, an FIR has been filed against six people, including TRP Game Zone owner Yuvraj Hari Singh Solanki, manager Nitin Jain, and others at Rajkot Taluka Police Station.

(with inputs from ANI)

 
