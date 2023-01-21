BB16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's film, will make her Bollywood debut with LSD 2? Here's what we know

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has struck gold with her stint in the reality show, as Ekta Kapoor has selected the Choti Sardaarni star for her next film. As per the information from Bigg Boss Tak, Nimrit will make her Bollywood debut with Kapoor's production Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (also known as LSD 2).

Earlier, we reported that Ekta and Dibakar will grace the house as special guests, and Ekta will end her quest of finding fresh faces for her upcoming projects, this included Naagin 7 and LSD 2. Well, Ekta has recognised the potential of Nimrit, thus she selected her for the movie.

As per the tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, "CONFIRMED!!! Ekta Kapoor announced #NimritKaurAhluwalia as the heroine for one of the segments in the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Her character in the film will be a contestant on a Bigg Boss-style reality show. Many many Congratulations!"

Here's the tweet

CONFIRMED!!! Ekta Kapoor announced #NimritKaurAhluwalia as the heroine for one of the segments in the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Her character in the film will be a contestant on a Bigg Boss-style reality show.



Many many Congratulations! — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2023

Last week Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is returning to the Bigg Boss house to look for another cast member for her upcoming project. The studio head had signed last season’s winner Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin during her visit to the house in 2022. Ekta shared a video of Tejasswi from Naagin in her announcement post.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Bannerjee to announce LSD 2 on Salman Khan-hosted show? Here's what we know

Ekta then revealed that she will be returning to the Bigg Boss house soon and cast another contestant but did not reveal who it would be. “Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time,” she added. The film and TV producer did not divulge any details about the project as well or what genre it is, except that it is a film.

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.