Bigg Boss 16: Netizens get furious after Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's show as contestant

After months of waiting, Bigg Boss 16 has finally aired. This time, the Salman Khan-hosted show will be twice as entertaining. Salman presented some competitors last night, but Sajid Khan stole the show. Netizens became enraged and began criticising the show as the director entered the house. They were angry that the director was invited on the show even though he was a #MeToo convict.

In the episode, Shehnaaz Gill sent a video message for the director, which also did not go down well with viewers.

One wrote, “Stop favouring #SajidKhan and giving him special treatment!! He has a lot to atone for. Give him the strictest punishment possible.”

Another wrote, “I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame”

“Personally I think that @ColorsTV #BiggBoss16 they got #SajidKhan to gain some more publicity or there is some jhol I don't think sajid Is contestant but let's see yeh toh waqt he batayega #SalmanKhan #SidNaaz #bhaijaan.” wrote another.

According to Koimoi, Sajid said in the episode, “Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya to I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar main bhi jaun, thoda apne baare me bhi sikhu.”

“Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bohot niche…” Salman Khan said, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadav hi chadav dekhein hain. “

He also said, “Ek bohot bada utaar dekha hain.” The host then mentioned Sajid working with A-list actors in Bollywood and becoming arrogant as you become successful at work. Acknowledging that, Sajid said, “Ek kahawat hai ‘Failure destroys people’, mere case main ‘Success destroyed me’. Main bohot arrogant ho gaya tha, back-to-back teen hits thi… toh I thought I had become infallible, main koi galat film bana hi nahi sakta. Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara ‘Himmatwala’ niche… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur ‘Humshakals’ niche. Humshakal ke baad to maine apni shakal hi chhupa di.”