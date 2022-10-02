Bigg Boss 16: Former contestant Pratik Sehajpal says he feels 'very ajeeb' as Salman Khan's show starts

Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

Former competitor Prateek Sehajpal shared his thoughts on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 a few hours before it aired yesterday.

He posted on Twitter that the commencement of the show was giving him a strange feeling.

He wrote, “Aaj se bigg boss shuru hai. Feeling very ajeeb. Wish I could explain how I feel right now. It's just a feeling I can't express.”

A few days ago, Salman Khan candidly answered questions about the many rumours that are circulating about him, starting with nixing the theory that he was not going to host Bigg Boss 16 and that his fees have touched Rs 1,000 crore.

Speaking to journalists at the virtual media briefing, Salman said: "Well, I am often asked if I am doing the show or not, so I get irritated sometimes and tell these people that I don't want to do the show. But these people are helpless as they feel if not me, then who else. So, they have no choice." By 'they', the star obviously meant the producers of the show.

On the rumour that his fees added up to Rs 1,000 crore, he said: "I would never get this much and if in reality, I get this amount, I don't think I'd be working. I have a lot of expenses like on lawyers and because of these rumours, income-tax people will start noticing me."

When asked why he has returned to the show as host, he said: "I learn a lot on this show and get to meet so many people, and whenever they go off track, I bring them back in the right direction. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. In the four months when this show goes on, we bond like a family."

On whether he would like to invite a Bollywood couple on the show, Salman said: "No one. I don't think anyone can play the game inside. It's a different thing. I would not take the names but I would like to have a few contestants who would go inside single but come out from the house together."