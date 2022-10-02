Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan introduced Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan to Abdu Roziq who have entered Bigg Boss 16 house.
India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is finally back on TV screens. On Saturday, Salman Khan introduced all the members of season 16 in his own style. From Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan to Abdu Roziq have entered BB house and are all set to give tough competition to each other.
Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestants:
1. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, also known as Chhoti Sardaarni, is a lawyer by profession and even a social activist. (Image credit: Nimrit Kaur/Instagram)
2. MC Stan
Rapper MC Stan, a young musician from Pune, entered Salman Khan's show by calling himself 'Basti ka Hasti'.
3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
The Udariyaan actor Priyanka Chahar, a 26-year-old model, was seen in shows like Chahetein, Parineeti and others. (Image credit: Priyanka Chahar/Instagram)
4. Archana Gautam
Actor-tuned-politician Archana Gautam started her career as a model. She won the Miss Uttar Pradesh title in 2014 and Miss Bikini India in 2018.
5. Abdu Roziq
After Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik, he entered mouthing one of the Bollywood biggie's favourite dialogues from the movie Dabangg - "Swaagat nahi karoge humara"! With a broad smile on his face, Abdu Rozik then expressed his excitement and said, "I love going to the Bigg Boss house...excited, bahut excited!" (Image credit: Abdu Rozik/Instagram)
6. Ankit Gupta
Ankita Gupta was seen in Begusaraiwhere he was seen playing Garv Thakur. He was also seen in Udaariyaan as a lead actor. (Image credit: Ankit Gupta/Instagram)
7. Gautam Singh Vig
Gautam Singh Vig, who started his career as a model, got fame from his stint in Saathiya 2. (Image credit: Gautam Singh/ Instagram)
8. Soundarya Sharma
Bhojpuri star Soundarya Sharma will also be seen giving a very tough competition to all the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. (Image credit: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram)
9. Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot, who started his career with the reality show Roadies, has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. His fans are excited to watch him on TV once again. (Image credit: Shalin Bhanot/Instagram)
10. Shiv Thakare
After winning Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, Shiv Thakare is all set to compete for Bigg Boss 16 trophy. (Image credit: Shiv Thakare/Instagram)
11. Manya Singh
Former Miss India Manya Singh is also locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house with other contestants. (Image credit: Manya Singh/Instagram)
12. Sumbul Touqueer Khan
Popular television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie has a huge fan following. After leaving the show Imlie, the actress is all set to win hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. (Image credit: Sumbul/Instagram)
13. Gori Nagori
Gari Nagori, who won millions of hearts with her dance moves, will also be seen playing her game inside BB house. (Image credit: Gori/Istagram)
14. Sreejitaa De
Sreejitaa De got fame with her character Mukta in Uttaran. She was also seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah and Nazar. (Image credit: Sreejitaa De/Instagram)