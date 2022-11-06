Bigg Boss 16: Netizens bash Abdu Rozik for commenting on Sumbul Touqeer Khan's looks, call him 'bloody hypocrite'

Abdu Rozik-Sumbul Touqeer Khan/Instagram

Abdu Rozik is among the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 16 as multiple celebrities, who have come on Salman Khan's show to promote their films, have called him their favourite and the 18-year-old Tajik singer enjoys massive fandom on social media portals as well.

Abdu hasn't shied away from expressing his feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia inside the house. In a recent episode, when the filmmaker Sajid Khan asked him if he thinks Sumbul Touqeer Khan is as beautiful as Nimrit, he said that the Imlie actress looks like a man. Though Nimrit immediately interrupted him, Abdu Rozik is now getting massively trolled on Twitter for commenting on Sumbul's looks.

Calling Abdu a 'bloody hypocrite', one Twitter user expressed their anger saying that the singer is hiding behind his cuteness as they tweeted, "What?! Really! this idiot cunning #AbduRozik is getting on my nerves, he is a bloody hypocrite hiding behind cuteness. What if someone talks abt his height?".

One user tweeted, "#AbduRozik commented on #Sumbul "she looks like men", If Sumbul would've commented on his height, there would've been social media outrage..hai na?? Never forget Abdu behaves like a kid doesn't mean he is a kid; He is a man & he commented like a bully man!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Mr Abdu Rozik passed a disgusting comment on Sumbul's appearance, why was he not called out. BIGGBOSS STOP FAVORITISM". One tweet read, "Pathetic And disgusting Remarks By So Called Cute Boy Abdu Rozik. He Said Sumbul looks Like Men and molester, rapist Sajid Khan smiled happily, Just Shame On You @ColorsTV @endemolshine".



Even Rajiv Adatia, who participated in Bigg Boss 15 last year, took to his Twitter and lashed out at Abdu as he tweeted, "No one has the right in BB to talk about anyones looks! God has made everyone just the way they are supposed to be! Abdu should have been corrected there! Aur koi hota bomb hota ghar mein! Yes, we all love abdu BUT he’s a contestant he also has to face his mistakes!".

Apart from Abdu, Sumbul, Sajid, and Nimrit, Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, and Shiv Thakare among others are the housemates in Bigg Boss 16.