Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Meet finalist Shiv Thakare whose friendship with Nimrit Kaur grabbed eyeballs

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: One of the strongest contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is currently standing in the Top 5 finalists. Shiv Thakare is among the strongest contender in the house. He's also been called the 'mastermind' of the house. He was the one who held Sajid Khan-formed Mandali with Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan together. Let's get to know more about netizens' 'aapla Marathi manus.'

Shiv Thakare's full name

Recently, Bigg Boss showed him his rollercoaster journey video, and addressed it with his full name, "Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare."

Shiv Thakare's career

Professionally, Shiv Thakare is a choreographer, and he is also an entrepreneur. As per the reports, Shiv has also launched his deodorant brand.

Struggle of Shiv Thakare

As per the report of Times Of India, in his early days, Shiv used to support his father at the pan shop. Shiv has also sold newspapers and milk packets to add to the income and support the family for financial needs.

Shiv Thakare's dance class

Before gaining fame, Shiv Thakare used to conduct dance classes, and he also used to perform in sangeet and wedding functions. As per the TOI report, Shiv used to earn around Rs 20,000 from his classes.

Reality Show master Shiv Thakare

Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv gained recognition by participating in Roadies Rising. If the report is to be believed after BB16 Shiv will be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.