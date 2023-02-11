Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Meet finalist Shiv Thakare whose friendship with Nimrit Kaur grabbed eyeballs

Do you know the full name of Shiv Thakare? This might take you by surprise. Let's get to know more about 'aapla Marathi manus.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Meet finalist Shiv Thakare whose friendship with Nimrit Kaur grabbed eyeballs
Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: One of the strongest contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is currently standing in the Top 5 finalists. Shiv Thakare is among the strongest contender in the house. He's also been called the 'mastermind' of the house. He was the one who held Sajid Khan-formed Mandali with Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan together. Let's get to know more about netizens' 'aapla Marathi manus.'
 
Shiv Thakare's full name 
 
Recently, Bigg Boss showed him his rollercoaster journey video, and addressed it with his full name, "Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare." 
 
Shiv Thakare's career
 
Professionally, Shiv Thakare is a choreographer, and he is also an entrepreneur. As per the reports, Shiv has also launched his deodorant brand. 
 
Struggle of Shiv Thakare
 
As per the report of Times Of India, in his early days, Shiv used to support his father at the pan shop. Shiv has also sold newspapers and milk packets to add to the income and support the family for financial needs.
 
 
Shiv Thakare's dance class
 
Before gaining fame, Shiv Thakare used to conduct dance classes, and he also used to perform in sangeet and wedding functions. As per the TOI report, Shiv used to earn around Rs 20,000 from his classes. 
 
Reality Show master Shiv Thakare
 
Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv gained recognition by participating in Roadies Rising. If the report is to be believed after BB16 Shiv will be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
 
Shiv Thakare's journey in Bigg Boss 16
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

 
While surviving for over 130 days in the house, Shiv Thakare remained headstrong while performing tasks, and supporting his close friends. Apart from taking a stand for MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv was seen supporting Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against other housemates. Sumbul was also seen singing 'iss pyaar ko kya naam doon' for Shiv and Nimrit's friendship. 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.