Bigg Boss 16 grand finale live updates: Fans feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary should win, winner to be crowned tonight

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale to be aired tonight

The big day is here, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, where a new winner of the popular reality show will be crowned. The Salman Khan-hosted show has been one of the most prominent and viewed shows on Indian television for over a decade. On Sunday night, the 16th winner of the show will be chosen from the five finalists – Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam.

The finale will begin telecast on Colors TV and Voot from 7pm on Sunday, February 12, bringing to an end several months of entertainment, tasks, infighting, and competition. The grand finale night will feature stand up acts from Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek as well as dance performances by the finalists. Apart from this, the occasion will also see some reunions as some of the most popular ex-contestants from the show will return.

On Saturday, after the episode ended, the makers shared behind-the-scenes action and preparation for the finale night. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a good chunk of making was shown on television. Choreographers were busy making the finalist dance to their tunes. Apart from the top five finalists' dance performances, the audience will be treated with notable acts from former contestants.

While the winner will be crowned around midnight later tonight, speculations and polls around it have already begun. In a Twitter poll conducted by DNA, fans had a clear favourite as over half the total votes fell in favour of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The atress polled 50.5% of the 4940 votes in the poll, closely followed by Shiv Thakara with 38.6% of the total votes. MC Stan and Archana Gautam lagged far behind in the counting.

Fans of Bigg Boss 16 have been voting for their favourite finalist to win on the Voot app. Voting lines were open till Sunday, 12 pm. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be aired on Colors on February 12, 7 pm onwards.