Bigg Boss 16 Poll: DNA readers choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan as winner

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: The stage is set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. After spending 14 weeks, around four months inside the BB house, one of the Top 5 contestants will finally bag the season's trophy. The Top 5 finalists include Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam.

Recently, DNA ran a poll to get netizens' opinions about Bigg Boss 16 winner. On the Twitter handle, DNA conducted a poll with the post, "#BiggBoss16: Who will lift the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 16? #PriyankaChaharChoudhary, #ShivThakare, #MCStan, #ArchanaGautam, #ShalinBhanot." The poll was started on Feb 9, and within two days of voting, netizens have given a clear picture of their favourite. The poll received over 4,900 votes, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured the maximum votes from netizens.

Uddariyaan actress won the poll by securing 50.5% votes. As the first runner-up, Shiv Thakare secured 38.6% of votes. Shalin Bhanot became the second runner-up in the poll with 6.2% of the votes. Rapper MC Stan is the third runner-up in the poll with 4.6% votes.

After voting, several netizens even shared their opinion with their comments. A user wrote, "ARCHANA will lift the trophy." Another user wrote, "Only shiv thakare win the trophy. VIJAYI BHAV SHIV THAKARE (may the victory be yours, Shiv Thakare)." A netizen wrote, "Let PC fans waste time on such useless pills #Shivthakare fans please vote only in voot!"

Fans of Bigg Boss 16 can vote for their favourite finalist to win on the Voot app. Voting lines are open till Sunday, 12 PM. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be aired on Colors on February 12, 7 PM onwards.