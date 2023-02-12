Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reunites with Ankit Gupta, netizens say 'love u both'

Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: After entertaining the audience for four months, Bigg Boss 16 will end on Sunday evening. The grand finale night is lined up with some hilarious gags of Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Dance performances of the Top 5 contestants. And the reunion of some celebrated ex-contestants of the house.

On Saturday, after the episode ended, the makers shared behind-the-scene action and preparation for the finale night. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a good chunk of making was shown on television. Choreographers were busy making the finalist dance to their tunes. Apart from the Top 5 finalists' dance performances, the audience will be treated with notable acts from former contestants.

One of the most loved duos, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, will be seen together at the grand night. The duo will entertain the audience with their sweet chemistry and performance on the romantic song Iss Deewane Ladke Ko. The makers showed Ankit entering the Bigg Boss house, and an excited Priyanka ran towards him for a tight hug. Choudhary was elated to see Ankit back, and she couldn't stop smiling at him.

Here's the footage

Even netizens found the moment adorably cute and they went gaga over it. A user wrote about them, "Energy level hi alag ho gya dono ka, jahaan ki junooniyat ab dekhi kitne hi promo dekhe par asli toh bas ab dekhi. Aur madam ki junooniyat unka jahaan h hi . #bb16 #priyankit (Their energies are at different levels. Ankit showed his true Junooniyatt after meeting her. Priyanka's Junooniyaat is her Jahaan)." For the unversed, Ankit Gupta will next be seen as playing an introvert, aspiring singer Jahaan in Sargun Mehta-produced Junooniyaat.

Another user wrote, "Breaking all the trp records tomorrow. They're truly made for each other." A netizen added, "This situation was wen he came into the house not anymore there shud have been a very romantic nos on dem." Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will start on February 12, Sunday, 7 PM onwards on Colors